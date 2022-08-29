2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Menu
127,468 KM

$26,750

+ tax & licensing
1LT Crew Cab 4WD #Touch Screen #Heated Seats

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

127,468KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9057190
  • Stock #: PFP-505
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC6EG493740

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PFP-505
  • Mileage 127,468 KM

Vehicle Description

 We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Dual Power Seats
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

