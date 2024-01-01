Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

92,596 KM

Details Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

LT

Location

Planet Kia

415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2

204-725-2566

  1. 11019344
  2. 11019344
  3. 11019344
  4. 11019344
  5. 11019344
  6. 11019344
  7. 11019344
  8. 11019344
  9. 11019344
  10. 11019344
  11. 11019344
Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
92,596KM
Used
VIN 1G1JC6EH9E4130736

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 4E043A
  • Mileage 92,596 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Planet Kia

Used 2022 Kia Carnival LX/WITH HEATED SEATS for sale in Brandon, MB
2022 Kia Carnival LX/WITH HEATED SEATS 77,575 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Seltos EX for sale in Brandon, MB
2021 Kia Seltos EX 104,193 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED for sale in Brandon, MB
2022 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED 87,003 KM $21,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Planet Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Planet Kia

Planet Kia

415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2

Call Dealer

204-725-XXXX

(click to show)

204-725-2566

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Planet Kia

204-725-2566

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Sonic