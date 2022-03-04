2014 Chrysler Town & Country

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,400 + taxes & licensing 2 4 9 , 8 2 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8465094

8465094 Stock #: P910

P910 VIN: 2C4RC1BG7ER310058

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 249,823 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.