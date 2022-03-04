$12,400+ tax & licensing
2014 Chrysler Town & Country
TOURING
1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
249,823KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: P910
- VIN: 2C4RC1BG7ER310058
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 249,823 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 CHRYSLER TOWN AND COUNTRY V6
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
