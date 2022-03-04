Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

249,823 KM

Details Description Features

$12,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,400

+ taxes & licensing

Zorzos Auto Sales

204-717-9990

Contact Seller
2014 Chrysler Town & Country

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Location

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

204-717-9990

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,400

+ taxes & licensing

249,823KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8465094
  • Stock #: P910
  • VIN: 2C4RC1BG7ER310058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 249,823 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 CHRYSLER TOWN AND COUNTRY V6

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Zorzos Auto Sales

2018 Subaru Impreza ...
 80,562 KM
$26,400 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Spark...
 132,208 KM
$13,100 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Impreza ...
 104,603 KM
$26,455 + tax & lic

Email Zorzos Auto Sales

Zorzos Auto Sales

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-9990

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory