2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE FWD *3rd Row Stow-N-Go Seats*

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE FWD *3rd Row Stow-N-Go Seats*

Location

Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-727-0531

$10,488

+ taxes & licensing

  • 135,898KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4863342
  • Stock #: K397A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG3ER410299
Exterior Colour
Blue
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

NO PAYMENTS FOR up to 120 DAYS O.A.C.Because your family is important to us, our 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Minivan is shown in Blue has been meticulously built to meet your needs. Powered by a proven Pentastar 3.6 Litre V6 that produces 283hp connected to a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission that offers a second overdrive to enhance fuel efficiency. Our Front Wheel Drive Grand Caravan rewards its owners with approximately 9.4L/100km on the open road while showing off an aggressive stance and versatile design. Inside our well-built cabin of the SE, enjoy comfortable seating and cargo bay configurations along with heated mirrors, a front floor console, and tri-zone air-conditioning are essential conveniences for the daily routine. The best-selling minivan of all time, it's adaptable, practical and ready! Of course, Dodge is concerned about the safety of your family, so our ultimate family vessel is loaded with features to safeguard you and your loved ones. Eager to please and ready to roll, Grand Caravan is waiting to meet your needs. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-727-0531

Send A Message