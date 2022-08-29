Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

139,708 KM

Details

$15,950

+ tax & licensing
$15,950

+ taxes & licensing

J & J Auto Sales

204-728-4040

SE/SXT

SE/SXT

Location

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

139,708KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9294667
  • Stock #: J22020-3
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG5ER318014

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,708 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-4040

