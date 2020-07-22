2014 Dodge Journey

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost ABS Brakes Power Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM Child Safety Locks Rear Parking Aid Rear Seat Side Curtain Airbags Passenger Airbag on/off switch Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Dual Zone Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Garage door opener Intermittent Wipers KEYLESS REMOTE Compact Spare Tire Front Floor Mats Rear Floor Mats Seating Bucket Seats Power Driver Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Mud Flaps Tire Pressure Monitoring Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Satellite Radio Trim Leather upholstery Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Additional Features Hard Top BACKUP CAMERA Driver Lumbar Cell Phone Hookup MP3 COMPATIBLE Electronic Climate Control Pass through rear seat Electrochromic Rear View Mirror Bluetooth Streaming Audio Tinted Windows -OEM Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors Driver Front Airbag Passenger Front Airbag Driver Heated Seat Passenger Heated Seat Steering Wheel Stereo Controls Driver Side Curtain Airbag Driver Side Impact Airbag Alarm Fob -OEM Driver Power Mirror Battery -OEM Center Seat Armrest Power Tilt Steering Wheel Passenger Side Impact Airbag Hands Free Communication Not Equipped for Third Row Seat Power Telescopic Steering Power Rear Side Windows Cargo Cover -Interior Remote Engine Start -OEM Bluetooth Stereo Adapter Gasoline OEM Wheels Front-Radial Tires Rear-Radial Tires Push-Start Ignition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.