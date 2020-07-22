Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Dodge Journey

160,850 KM

Details Features

$11,724

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,724

+ taxes & licensing

Marshall Motors

204-717-6000

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Journey

2014 Dodge Journey

AWD 4dr R/T Rallye *Heated Seats/Wheel* *Remote St

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Journey

AWD 4dr R/T Rallye *Heated Seats/Wheel* *Remote St

Location

Marshall Motors

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-717-6000

  1. 5385026
  2. 5385026
  3. 5385026
  4. 5385026
  5. 5385026
  6. 5385026
  7. 5385026
  8. 5385026
  9. 5385026
  10. 5385026
  11. 5385026
  12. 5385026
  13. 5385026
  14. 5385026
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5385026
  • Stock #: W0441
  • VIN: 3C4PDDEG0ET199822

$11,724

+ taxes & licensing

160,850KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 160,850 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Rear Seat Side Curtain Airbags
Passenger Airbag on/off switch
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Dual Zone Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Intermittent Wipers
KEYLESS REMOTE
Compact Spare Tire
Front Floor Mats
Rear Floor Mats
Bucket Seats
Power Driver Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Mud Flaps
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Leather upholstery
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Hard Top
BACKUP CAMERA
Driver Lumbar
Cell Phone Hookup
MP3 COMPATIBLE
Electronic Climate Control
Pass through rear seat
Electrochromic Rear View Mirror
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Tinted Windows -OEM
Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
Driver Front Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag
Driver Heated Seat
Passenger Heated Seat
Steering Wheel Stereo Controls
Driver Side Curtain Airbag
Driver Side Impact Airbag
Alarm Fob -OEM
Driver Power Mirror
Battery -OEM
Center Seat Armrest
Power Tilt Steering Wheel
Passenger Side Impact Airbag
Hands Free Communication
Not Equipped for Third Row Seat
Power Telescopic Steering
Power Rear Side Windows
Cargo Cover -Interior
Remote Engine Start -OEM
Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
Gasoline
OEM Wheels
Front-Radial Tires
Rear-Radial Tires
Push-Start Ignition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Marshall Motors

2015 Ford F-250 Supe...
 166,056 KM
$23,839 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Journey A...
 123,241 KM
$16,332 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 21,789 KM
$39,076 + tax & lic

Email Marshall Motors

Marshall Motors

Marshall Motors

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-6000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory