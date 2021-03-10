Menu
2014 Dodge Journey

142,000 KM

$14,488

+ tax & licensing
Marshall Motors

204-717-6000

R/T

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

142,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6769610
  • Stock #: M139A
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG3ET262135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390

Marshall Motors

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-717-6000

