Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Ford Econoline

Cargo Van Recreational

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Econoline

Cargo Van Recreational

Location

Kelleher Ford

1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6

204-900-5540

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 113,590KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4855635
  • Stock #: 172111
  • VIN: 1FTNE2EW4EDA52781
Exterior Colour
School Bus Yellow
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
3-door

E-250 Recreational

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 8 Cylinder Engine
Convenience
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Comfort
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
  • Flex Fuel Capability
  • A/T
  • 4-Speed A/T

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kelleher Ford

2015 Ford F-150 Lariat
 98,302 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 59,470 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 29,035 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Kelleher Ford

Kelleher Ford

1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-900-XXXX

(click to show)

204-900-5540

Send A Message