2014 Ford Edge

269,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kelleher Ford

888-422-7156

SEL

Location

1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

269,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8984581
  • Stock #: A26041
  • VIN: 2FMDK4JC7EBA69166

Vehicle Details

  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 269,000 KM

