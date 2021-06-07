2014 Ford Focus

$10,150 + taxes & licensing 1 1 6 , 4 1 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7194761

7194761 Stock #: Z1182

Z1182 VIN: 1FADP3K20EL352410

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Stock # Z1182

Mileage 116,410 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.