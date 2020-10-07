Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Fusion

135,663 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kelleher Ford

888-422-7156

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Fusion

2014 Ford Fusion

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Kelleher Ford

1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6

888-422-7156

  1. 6128877
  2. 6128877
  3. 6128877
  4. 6128877
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

135,663KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6128877
  • Stock #: A12782
  • VIN: 3FA6P0T9XER341872

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Tri-Coat
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,663 KM

Vehicle Description

4dr Sdn SE AWD

Vehicle Features

Driver Airbags,Passenger Airbags,Front Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,Air Conditioning,Security Alarm,AM/FM,CD Player,Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS),Four Wheel Disk Brakes,Adaptative Cruise Control,Rear Defroster,Child Safety Locks,All Wheel...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kelleher Ford

2018 Toyota Tundra 4...
 26,635 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford Fiesta SE
 33,260 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sorento EX ...
 25,402 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kelleher Ford

Kelleher Ford

Kelleher Ford

1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6

Call Dealer

888-422-XXXX

(click to show)

888-422-7156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory