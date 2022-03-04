Menu
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

105,277 KM

$33,500

+ tax & licensing
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

Denali Crew Cab 4WD #Leather #Sunroof

Location

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

105,277KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8649296
  • Stock #: TRD106
  • VIN: 3GTU2WEC4EG528984

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TRD106
  • Mileage 105,277 KM

Vehicle Description

the best fuel economy o f any
v-8 pickup, and even some V-6s. The all-new Sierra EcoTec3 engine family features GMCs latest technologies:
Direct Injection (DI), Active Fuel Management (AFM) and continuously Variable
Valve Timing (VVT) to deliver power when needed and fuel efficiency when
less power is called for. This 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali features a 5.3L V8 engine with 6-speed automatic transmission. Equipped with 4.2-inch diagonal colour display, Power adjustable pedals, 110-volt power outlet, Front and rear park assist, Front leather bucket seats with 10-way power adjustable driver's seat and 6-way power adjustable passenger seat, Heated and cooled perforated seats Folding rear 60/40 split 3 passenger bench, Dual zone climate control, Sunroof with power sliding express open, Power windows with one touch up/down, 8-inch diagonal colour touch screen, Bose premium audio system with 7 speaker audio system, Bluetooth phone connectivity, Rear view camera, Remote start system, Chrome side steps and tonnaeu cover.

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

