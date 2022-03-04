$33,500+ tax & licensing
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali Crew Cab 4WD #Leather #Sunroof
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$33,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 105,277 KM
Vehicle Description
the best fuel economy o f any
v-8 pickup, and even some V-6s. The all-new Sierra EcoTec3 engine family features GMCs latest technologies:
Direct Injection (DI), Active Fuel Management (AFM) and continuously Variable
Valve Timing (VVT) to deliver power when needed and fuel efficiency when
less power is called for. This 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali features a 5.3L V8 engine with 6-speed automatic transmission. Equipped with 4.2-inch diagonal colour display, Power adjustable pedals, 110-volt power outlet, Front and rear park assist, Front leather bucket seats with 10-way power adjustable driver's seat and 6-way power adjustable passenger seat, Heated and cooled perforated seats Folding rear 60/40 split 3 passenger bench, Dual zone climate control, Sunroof with power sliding express open, Power windows with one touch up/down, 8-inch diagonal colour touch screen, Bose premium audio system with 7 speaker audio system, Bluetooth phone connectivity, Rear view camera, Remote start system, Chrome side steps and tonnaeu cover.
We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.
Vehicle Features
