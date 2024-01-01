Menu
2014 GMC Terrain SLE-2 - Stylish and Practical SUV! Discover the perfect balance of style and functionality with the 2014 GMC Terrain SLE-2. This SUV offers a sleek design, a spacious interior, and a range of features that cater to both comfort and convenience. Elevate your driving experience with the GMC Terrain SLE-2.

Stylish Exterior:
- Modern design with a bold front grille and distinctive profile.
- Alloy wheels that add to the SUVs overall appeal.

Spacious Interior:
- Roomy cabin with comfortable seating for all passengers.
- Rearview camera for convenient parking.

Convenient Technology:
- Infotainment system with touchscreen display.
- Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free communication.

Efficient Performance:
- Fuel-efficient engine for daily commuting.
- Smooth handling and responsive steering.

Extras:
- Well-Maintained: Regularly serviced and in excellent condition.
- Practical Features: SLE-2 trim for added amenities.
- Versatile SUV: Ideal for various lifestyle needs.

Own the stylish and practical 2014 GMC Terrain SLE-2. Contact us to schedule a test drive and explore the features that make this SUV a perfect choice for those seeking a blend of style and functionality.

No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

2014 GMC Terrain

159,327 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 GMC Terrain

2014 GMC Terrain

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

159,327KM
Used
VIN 2GKFLWEK7E6353448

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 24E075A
  • Mileage 159,327 KM

2014 GMC Terrain SLE-2 - Stylish and Practical SUV!




Discover the perfect balance of style and functionality with the 2014 GMC Terrain SLE-2. This SUV offers a sleek design, a spacious interior, and a range of features that cater to both comfort and convenience. Elevate your driving experience with the GMC Terrain SLE-2.








  • Stylish Exterior:

    • Modern design with a bold front grille and distinctive profile.
    • Alloy wheels that add to the SUV's overall appeal.


  • Spacious Interior:

    • Roomy cabin with comfortable seating for all passengers.
    • Rearview camera for convenient parking.


  • Convenient Technology:

    • Infotainment system with touchscreen display.
    • Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free communication.


  • Efficient Performance:

    • Fuel-efficient engine for daily commuting.
    • Smooth handling and responsive steering.


  • Well-Maintained: Regularly serviced and in excellent condition.
  • Practical Features: SLE-2 trim for added amenities.
  • Versatile SUV: Ideal for various lifestyle needs.




Own the stylish and practical 2014 GMC Terrain SLE-2. Contact us to schedule a test drive and explore the features that make this SUV a perfect choice for those seeking a blend of style and functionality.




No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2014 GMC Terrain