Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Honda Accord Crosstour

46,004 KM

Details Description Features

$24,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,994

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Contact Seller
2014 Honda Accord Crosstour

2014 Honda Accord Crosstour

EX-L|HtdLthr|RmtStart|Local|LowKMS|AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Honda Accord Crosstour

EX-L|HtdLthr|RmtStart|Local|LowKMS|AWD

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

  1. 10427274
  2. 10427274
  3. 10427274
  4. 10427274
  5. 10427274
  6. 10427274
  7. 10427274
  8. 10427274
  9. 10427274
  10. 10427274
  11. 10427274
  12. 10427274
  13. 10427274
  14. 10427274
  15. 10427274
  16. 10427274
  17. 10427274
  18. 10427274
  19. 10427274
  20. 10427274
  21. 10427274
  22. 10427274
  23. 10427274
  24. 10427274
  25. 10427274
Contact Seller

$24,994

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
46,004KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10427274
  • Stock #: U11894
  • VIN: 5J6TF2H5XEL800764

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Basque Red Pearl II
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # U11894
  • Mileage 46,004 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L - Only 48,000kms!

This rare vehicle will not last long, One Owner, Local Vehicle, Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Back Up Camera, Remote Starter, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Bluetooth Audio/Music, Priced below Market, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated front seats, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Memory seat, Power driver seat, Power moonroof.



3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V



Reviews:

* Crosstour reportedly offers up pleasing performance and refinement from the V6 engine, confident AWD traction, plenty of storage for smaller and larger items, and confidence to spare in even challenging driving situations. This is an easy-driving, comfortable machine that's as well-mannered and maneuverable as a family sedan. Source: autoTRADER.ca



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
New Tires

Safety

Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

XM Radio
Bluetooth

Convenience

Remote Starter

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED
Sun Roof
USB port
Driver Electric Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Forman Honda

2020 Mazda MAZDA3 Al...
 69,801 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 Al...
 60,605 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 67,302 KM
$37,994 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Forman Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

Call Dealer

1-800-675-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-675-8367

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory