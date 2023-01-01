2014 Honda Accord Crosstour

$24,994 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 6 , 0 0 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10427274

10427274 Stock #: U11894

U11894 VIN: 5J6TF2H5XEL800764

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Basque Red Pearl II

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # U11894

Mileage 46,004 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels New Tires Safety Traction Control TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Rearview Camera Media / Nav / Comm XM Radio Bluetooth Convenience Remote Starter Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Comfort Dual Zone Climate Control Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS Additional Features FULLY EQUIPPED Sun Roof USB port Driver Electric Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.