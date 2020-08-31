Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Honda Civic

59,088 KM

Details Description Features

$14,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Contact Seller
2014 Honda Civic

2014 Honda Civic

LX|Warranty-Just Arrived|

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Honda Civic

LX|Warranty-Just Arrived|

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

  1. 5828656
  2. 5828656
  3. 5828656
  4. 5828656
  5. 5828656
  6. 5828656
  7. 5828656
  8. 5828656
  9. 5828656
Contact Seller

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

59,088KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5828656
  • Stock #: H20482A
  • VIN: 2HGFG3B41EH002478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # H20482A
  • Mileage 59,088 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!

2014 Honda Civic LX Heated Front Seats|Air Conditioning|Cruise Control|Power Windows/Doors/Locks|

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents



Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, We Market Price Our Cars, Cloth, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.



1.8L I4 SOHC 16V i-VTEC

Reviews:

* Owners say Civic is maneuverable, comfortable and relatively solid to drive, though the driving experience isn't the primary reason most shoppers pick a Civic. Reliability and purchase confidence is highly rated, as is Civic's generous-for-its-size roominess. Owners note generous trunk space, and cargo space, with the rear seats folded. Fuel efficiency and performance are both rated well, too. Many owners, having previous experience owning an older Civic model, purchase newer ones having enjoyed a no-fuss ownership experience. Source: autoTRADER.ca



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
ABS
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
A/C
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Electric Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Forman Honda

2014 Chevrolet Equin...
 97,498 KM
$15,693 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda CX-5 GS|H...
 47,896 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2018 Honda CR-V LX|C...
 34,799 KM
$28,267 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Forman Honda

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

Call Dealer

1-800-675-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-675-8367

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory