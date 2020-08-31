+ taxes & licensing
2014 Honda Civic LX Heated Front Seats|Air Conditioning|Cruise Control|Power Windows/Doors/Locks|
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, We Market Price Our Cars, Cloth, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.
1.8L I4 SOHC 16V i-VTEC
* Owners say Civic is maneuverable, comfortable and relatively solid to drive, though the driving experience isn't the primary reason most shoppers pick a Civic. Reliability and purchase confidence is highly rated, as is Civic's generous-for-its-size roominess. Owners note generous trunk space, and cargo space, with the rear seats folded. Fuel efficiency and performance are both rated well, too. Many owners, having previous experience owning an older Civic model, purchase newer ones having enjoyed a no-fuss ownership experience. Source: autoTRADER.ca
