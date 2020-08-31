2014 Honda Civic

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Side Airbags ABS Brakes ABS Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering POWER DOORS Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel A/C Convenience Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Telescopic Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio AM/FM Stereo Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Split Rear Seats Rear-Folding Seats Additional Features Electric Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.