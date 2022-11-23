Menu
2014 Honda Civic

99,004 KM

Details Description Features

$16,500

+ tax & licensing
$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2014 Honda Civic

2014 Honda Civic

LX Coupe #Low Kms

2014 Honda Civic

LX Coupe #Low Kms

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

99,004KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9443913
  • Stock #: TRD141
  • VIN: 2HGFG3B46EH001116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # TRD141
  • Mileage 99,004 KM

Vehicle Description

Styled to Move You. This Civic LX Coupe is powered by a fuel efficient 1.8L 4cyl engine with automatic transmission. It features handsfree Bluetooth mobile phone interface, heated front seats, 6 speaker audio system with Bluetooth streaming, AUX and USB connectors, 60/40 fold down rear seat back, and remote keyless entry. 

Includes 3-month 6,000km Powertrain warranty.

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

For your peace of mind we include a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum Warranties with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, check for safety recalls, and include a CarFax History Report. Home Delivery is free up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

