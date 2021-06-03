2014 Honda Odyssey

$22,437 + taxes & licensing 1 4 0 , 9 8 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7168415

7168415 Stock #: V20077A

V20077A VIN: 5FNRL5H99EB513304

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alabaster Silver Metallic

Interior Colour "

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 8

Stock # V20077A

Mileage 140,983 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Mirror Memory Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Rear Seat Audio Controls Exterior Aluminum Wheels Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Navigation System Back-Up Camera Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Lane Departure Warning Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.