2014 Honda Odyssey

140,983 KM

Details

$22,437

+ tax & licensing
$22,437

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2014 Honda Odyssey

2014 Honda Odyssey

Touring|Warranty-Just Arrived|

2014 Honda Odyssey

Touring|Warranty-Just Arrived|

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$22,437

+ taxes & licensing

140,983KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7168415
  • Stock #: V20077A
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H99EB513304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Stock # V20077A
  • Mileage 140,983 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!

2014 Honda Odyssey Touring Heated Front Seats|Navigation|Dual Zone Climate|Backup Camera| 



Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: XM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear audio controls, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. 

CARFAX Canada One Owner 

3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 

Awards: 



* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards 

No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty! 

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Mirror Memory
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

