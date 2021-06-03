+ taxes & licensing
1-800-675-8367
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
+ taxes & licensing
Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!
2014 Honda Odyssey Touring Heated Front Seats|Navigation|Dual Zone Climate|Backup Camera|
Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: XM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear audio controls, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.
CARFAX Canada One Owner
3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7