2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

95,876 KM

$21,000

+ tax & licensing
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

Sport 2.0T AWD Limited

Location

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

95,876KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10522431
  Stock #: PFP-711
  VIN: 5XYZUDLA6EG146136

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PFP-711
  • Mileage 95,876 KM

Vehicle Description

Make a statement and capture attention with the 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe. This exceptional vehicle stands out from the crowd, featuring a powerful 2.0L Turbo engine paired with a responsive 6-speed automatic transmission, delivering a dynamic blend of performance and efficiency. Experience a new level of luxury with an array of remarkable features: The 8-inch touchscreen navigation system ensures easy and intuitive navigation to your destinations .A panoramic sunroof brings the beauty of the outdoors inside, providing an open and airy atmosphere. The Logic 7 surround-sound premium audio system with 12 speakers immerses you in a captivating auditory experience. Stay comfortably warm with heated front seats, adding a touch of coziness to your journeys. Heated rear seats ensure that all passengers enjoy the same level of comfort and warmth. Ventilated seats keep you cool and relaxed during warm days, enhancing your overall driving experience. An Integrated Memory System allows you to customize your driving environment by remembering your preferred seat and mirror settings. The heated steering wheel adds a touch of luxury to your drive, keeping your hands warm during colder seasons. Stay connected with Bluetooth hands-free connectivity, enabling you to communicate while keeping your focus on the road. The All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system provides enhanced traction and control, ensuring confidence on various road surfaces. Convenience features like power door locks with keyless entry make accessing your vehicle effortless and secure. Hyundai's installed remote start system allows you to start your vehicle remotely, ensuring a comfortable cabin before you even step inside. Sink into the comfort of leather seats as you enjoy dual-zone climate control, ensuring a pleasant interior atmosphere. The power liftgate adds convenience to your daily routines, making cargo handling a breeze. Enhance safety with the blind spot detection system, providing peace of mind during lane changes. Unlock your vehicle effortlessly with the proximity key and start your journey at the push of a button. Experience the perfect balance of power, luxury, and technology with the 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe, a vehicle that doesn't just stand outit shines.
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."




Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

