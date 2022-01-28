$CALL+ tax & licensing
Kelleher Ford
888-422-7156
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe
SPORT PREMIUM
Location
1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
179,299KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8232468
- Stock #: MANO123
- VIN: 5XYZUDLB9EG182718
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour FROST WHITE PEARL
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 179,299 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD 4dr 2.4L Premium
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Rear Defroster
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Climate Control
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6