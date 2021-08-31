Menu
2014 Jeep Compass

86,818 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Compass

2014 Jeep Compass

Limited|Wtr Tires|Htd Seats|Loaded|4WD|Rmt Start

2014 Jeep Compass

Limited|Wtr Tires|Htd Seats|Loaded|4WD|Rmt Start

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

86,818KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7835289
  Stock #: H22070A
  VIN: 1C4NJDCB0ED651202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Lt Pebble Beige/Dk Slate
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,818 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!

2014 Jeep Compass Limited - Loaded - Winter tires



Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Remote Starter, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Bluetooth Audio/Music, Priced below Market, Winter Tires, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, 4WD, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Front fog lights, Heated front seats, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Traction control.



2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera
Air Conditioning
HEATED FRONT SEATS
XM Radio
Remote Starter
Leather Interior
Electric Seats
Dual Zone Climate Control
FULLY EQUIPPED
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Forman Honda

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

