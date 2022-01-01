2014 Kia Forte

$10,988 + taxes & licensing 1 6 5 , 6 4 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8115769

8115769 Stock #: N036A

N036A VIN: KNAFX4A87E5106681

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Mileage 165,646 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.