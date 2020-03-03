Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Kia Sorento

LX V6 AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Kia Sorento

LX V6 AWD

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

  1. 4795611
  2. 4795611
  3. 4795611
  4. 4795611
  5. 4795611
  6. 4795611
  7. 4795611
  8. 4795611
  9. 4795611
  10. 4795611
  11. 4795611
  12. 4795611
  13. 4795611
  14. 4795611
  15. 4795611
  16. 4795611
  17. 4795611
  18. 4795611
  19. 4795611
Contact Seller

$15,770

+ taxes & licensing

  • 72,625KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4795611
  • Stock #: B002
  • VIN: 5XYKTDA78EG513436
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Welcome to an easier, faster and more comfortable way to purchase a vehicle.


Sisson Auto offers a complete online car shopping experience.  Pick out your vehicle, have your trade appraised, complete your financing, calculate your payments plus select and research important finance and insurance products. You can even leave a deposit to hold your vehicle for pick up, all from the comfort of your own home and without having to speak with a salesperson ever.


Need help?  Call, Text or email us and one of our Online guides will happily answer all your questions and help you through the process.


To ensure your peace of mind all our vehicle prices are set using third party companies that check the market within 1500 kms for similar makes and models.  We then set a Fair Negotiation Free price that is always below the market average without adding dealership fees.


Your vehicle purchase always comes with a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum 3 Month or 6,000 km Warranty with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, all recalls are checked, and a free CarFax History Report is included. Dealer Permit # 5471


www.sissonauto.ca

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Safety
  • Child Safety Locks
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

2014 Kia Sorento LX ...
 72,625 KM
$15,770 + tax & lic
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Send A Message