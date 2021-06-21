+ taxes & licensing
Meet our great looking 2014 Kia Sorento LX AWD in Titanium Silver, proving the family crossover can have gorgeous looks and still have room for five and their luggage! Powered by a 2.4 Litre 4 Cylinder that offers 191hp while mated to a seamless 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive team rewards you with approximately 9.0L/100km and brilliant driving dynamics that will have you looking for reasons to get out and drive! The distinctive exterior of our LX features sporty 17 Inch alloy wheels as well Kia's signature grille design. Inside our roomy LX interior will allow you to discover a stylish cabin with modern design, quality materials, and a pile of features. Heated front seats, a tilting/telescopic steering wheel, an AM/FM/CD audio system with available satellite radio, Bluetooth technology, iPod/USB audio interface, and 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats are just a few of the amenities you'll find. Our Kia Sorento also has you covered in terms of safety. Six airbags, Blind Spot Detection, stability control, anti-lock braking, and front active head restraints are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to standard safety features. The ultimate crossover, your Sorento awaits you! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390
1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3