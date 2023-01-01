$14,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,000
+ taxes & licensing
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2014 LUND 1600 FURY
2014 LUND 1600 FURY
#25Merc #4Stroke
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$14,000
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 10027200
- Stock #: PFP-631
- VIN: LBBHS334G111
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Designed with your fishing needs in mind, the 1600 Fury is equipped with convenient features. Three swivel pedestal chairs provide comfortable seating options for you and your fishing companions. Side rod holders keep your fishing rods secure and easily accessible, while the bow casting platform provides a stable platform for casting. Bow compartments offer generous storage space for your gear, ensuring everything is within reach. The gunnel is lined with four durable cleats, providing convenient points for tying down or securing equipment.
The 2-level stepped port rod locker, measuring 7'6", offers ample storage for your longer fishing rods. The wide 34-inch aerated livewell holds up to 10 gallons, ensuring your catch stays fresh and lively.
Launching and loading your boat is made easy with the Shorelandr trailer featuring loading guides. You can confidently navigate the boat on and off the trailer, saving you time and effort. Also included are a Hummingbird Fish Finder, a summer cover, a winter cover, and an additional prop.
In summary, the 2014 1600 Fury is a formidable fishing vessel that combines power, convenience, and storage capacity. With its reliable engine, fishing-friendly features including the swivel pedestal chairs, and user-friendly trailer, it's ready to accompany you on your angling adventures.
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7