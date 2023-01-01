$19,995+ tax & licensing
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Nissan Altima
SL|WtrWheels|HtdLthr|22K!|Immaculate
Location
22,665KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10160553
- Stock #: M!2361
- VIN: 1N4AL3AP0EN239475
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 22,665 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2014 Nissan Altima SL is a midsize sedan that combines sleek design, comfortable amenities, and advanced features. With its attractive exterior, refined interior, and impressive performance, the Altima SL offers a well-rounded driving experience that is both practical and enjoyable.
On the outside, the Altima SL showcases a modern and aerodynamic profile. Its elegant lines and sculpted curves give it a sophisticated and stylish appearance. The bold front grille and sleek headlights contribute to its overall sleek and sporty look. The 17-inch alloy wheels add a touch of class and enhance the car's road presence.
Step inside the cabin, and you'll find a well-designed and comfortable interior. The Altima SL can comfortably accommodate up to five passengers, and both the front and rear seats offer generous legroom and headroom. The seats are upholstered in leather, providing a luxurious feel and ensuring a comfortable ride even on longer journeys.
The Altima SL comes equipped with a range of amenities and convenience features. The driver and front passenger enjoy power-adjustable and heated seats, allowing for personalized comfort. The dual-zone automatic climate control system ensures that everyone in the vehicle stays comfortable, regardless of the weather outside. The cabin also features soft-touch materials and upscale trim accents, creating a premium atmosphere.
Technologically advanced features further enhance the driving experience in the Altima SL. The car is equipped with a user-friendly infotainment system that includes a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium Bose sound system. The system also includes navigation, enabling easy access to directions and points of interest. Additionally, the Altima SL features a rearview camera, making parking and maneuvering easier and safer.
The 2014 Altima SL delivers impressive performance and fuel efficiency. It is powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that provides a good balance of power and efficiency. The engine is mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT), which delivers smooth and seamless acceleration. The Altima SL offers a composed and comfortable ride, with responsive handling and precise steering.
Safety is a priority in the Altima SL. It is equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including antilock brakes, stability control, traction control, and multiple airbags. The Altima SL also includes advanced safety technologies such as blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, and forward collision warning. These features help to enhance driver awareness and assist in avoiding potential accidents.
In summary, the 2014 Nissan Altima SL is a stylish and comfortable midsize sedan that offers a pleasant driving experience. With its sleek design, luxurious interior, advanced technology, and strong safety features, the Altima SL provides a well-rounded package that appeals to individuals and families seeking a reliable and enjoyable daily driver.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Seating
Leather Interior
Comfort
Dual Zone Climate Control
Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Rearview Camera
Additional Features
FULLY EQUIPPED
Sun Roof
