2014 Nissan Altima

22,665 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Altima

2014 Nissan Altima

SL|WtrWheels|HtdLthr|22K!|Immaculate

2014 Nissan Altima

SL|WtrWheels|HtdLthr|22K!|Immaculate

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

22,665KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10160553
  • Stock #: M!2361
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP0EN239475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 22,665 KM

Vehicle Description

Altima SL with Backup Camera, Heated Leather, and Navigation and only 22,000kms and winter wheels included!



The 2014 Nissan Altima SL is a midsize sedan that combines sleek design, comfortable amenities, and advanced features. With its attractive exterior, refined interior, and impressive performance, the Altima SL offers a well-rounded driving experience that is both practical and enjoyable.



On the outside, the Altima SL showcases a modern and aerodynamic profile. Its elegant lines and sculpted curves give it a sophisticated and stylish appearance. The bold front grille and sleek headlights contribute to its overall sleek and sporty look. The 17-inch alloy wheels add a touch of class and enhance the car's road presence.



Step inside the cabin, and you'll find a well-designed and comfortable interior. The Altima SL can comfortably accommodate up to five passengers, and both the front and rear seats offer generous legroom and headroom. The seats are upholstered in leather, providing a luxurious feel and ensuring a comfortable ride even on longer journeys.



The Altima SL comes equipped with a range of amenities and convenience features. The driver and front passenger enjoy power-adjustable and heated seats, allowing for personalized comfort. The dual-zone automatic climate control system ensures that everyone in the vehicle stays comfortable, regardless of the weather outside. The cabin also features soft-touch materials and upscale trim accents, creating a premium atmosphere.



Technologically advanced features further enhance the driving experience in the Altima SL. The car is equipped with a user-friendly infotainment system that includes a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium Bose sound system. The system also includes navigation, enabling easy access to directions and points of interest. Additionally, the Altima SL features a rearview camera, making parking and maneuvering easier and safer.



The 2014 Altima SL delivers impressive performance and fuel efficiency. It is powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that provides a good balance of power and efficiency. The engine is mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT), which delivers smooth and seamless acceleration. The Altima SL offers a composed and comfortable ride, with responsive handling and precise steering.



Safety is a priority in the Altima SL. It is equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including antilock brakes, stability control, traction control, and multiple airbags. The Altima SL also includes advanced safety technologies such as blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, and forward collision warning. These features help to enhance driver awareness and assist in avoiding potential accidents.



In summary, the 2014 Nissan Altima SL is a stylish and comfortable midsize sedan that offers a pleasant driving experience. With its sleek design, luxurious interior, advanced technology, and strong safety features, the Altima SL provides a well-rounded package that appeals to individuals and families seeking a reliable and enjoyable daily driver.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires

Seating

Leather Interior

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED
Sun Roof

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

