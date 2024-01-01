$16,200+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Juke
NISMO
2014 Nissan Juke
NISMO
Location
Zorzos Auto Sales
1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4
204-717-9990
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,200
+ taxes & licensing
120,194KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8AF5MV4ET364079
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,194 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 NISSAN JUKE NISMO AWD SPORT PKG TURBO...COMES WITH A SECOND SET OF TIRES
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Zorzos Auto Sales
1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4
2014 Nissan Juke