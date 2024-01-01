Menu
2014 NISSAN JUKE NISMO AWD SPORT PKG TURBO...COMES WITH A SECOND SET OF TIRES

2014 Nissan Juke

120,194 KM

$16,200

+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Juke

NISMO

2014 Nissan Juke

NISMO

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

204-717-9990

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,200

+ taxes & licensing

120,194KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8AF5MV4ET364079

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,194 KM

2014 NISSAN JUKE NISMO AWD SPORT PKG TURBO...COMES WITH A SECOND SET OF TIRES

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Power Steering

CD Player

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Zorzos Auto Sales

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

204-717-9990

2014 Nissan Juke