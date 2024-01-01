2014 Nissan Murano

Menu
Nisan Murano Platinum AWD V6 power to have you going to where you need to go

151,741 KM

Details Description Features

Platinum

Location

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

204-717-9990

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
151,741KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8AZ1MW6EW511994

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1009
  • Mileage 151,741 KM

Vehicle Description

Nisan Murano Platinum AWD V6 power to have you going to where you need to go

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

