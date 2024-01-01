$20,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Nissan Murano
Platinum
2014 Nissan Murano
Platinum
Location
Zorzos Auto Sales
1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4
204-717-9990
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
151,741KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8AZ1MW6EW511994
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P1009
- Mileage 151,741 KM
Vehicle Description
Nisan Murano Platinum AWD V6 power to have you going to where you need to go
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Zorzos Auto Sales
1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4
2014 Nissan Murano