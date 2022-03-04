$14,878+ tax & licensing
$14,878
+ taxes & licensing
Zorzos Auto Sales
204-717-9990
2014 Nissan Versa
Note 1.6 SL
Location
1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
155,419KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8482662
- Stock #: P886
- VIN: 3N1CE2CP1EL351404
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 155,419 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 NISSAN VERSA NOTE SL 4CYL FUN TO DRIVE AND GREAT SAVINGS ON FUEL
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT
1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4