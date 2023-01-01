$32,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,950
+ taxes & licensing
J & J Auto Sales
204-728-4040
2014 RAM 2500
2014 RAM 2500
Longhorn LONGHORN LTD - LOW KMS - 4X4
Location
J & J Auto Sales
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3
204-728-4040
$32,950
+ taxes & licensing
146,885KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10331850
- Stock #: J23081
- VIN: 3C6UR5GJ2EG248859
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # J23081
- Mileage 146,885 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From J & J Auto Sales
J & J Auto Sales
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3