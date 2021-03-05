+ taxes & licensing
Meet our 2014 RAM 2500 SLT Crew Cab 4X4 proudly shown in Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat. Powered by a strong 6.7 Litre Cummins TurboCharged Diesel that generates 350hp while tethered to a strong and efficient 6 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing and hauling needs. This Four Wheel Drive combination offers exceptional towing capability. Outside you will enjoy the spray in bed-liner with removable tailgate, power heated side-view mirrors that fold away, and black bumpers/grille that set the tone for one tough working machine. The SLT has great looking wheels, fog lamps, chrome bumpers, bed liner,and has heavy-duty front and rear shocks. Inside our SLT you will see a practical set-up that allows this Crew Cab to seat three on the durable 40/20/40 bench and more in back. Flip the center seat-back forward and you have your own storage area or work station to simplify your busy life. In addition to the comfortable seating, you have an AM/FM/CD Media center that offers six speakers plus an auxiliary jack for your MP3 player. Easy to use controls, a bright dome light, and automatic headlamps are included for your added convenience. RAM has your safety in mind with four-wheel ABS, airbags and stability control for your towing needs. Step up to this great looking 2500 that was built for you. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390
