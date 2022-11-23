$18,000+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Corolla
S #Super Low Kms
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$18,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9363457
- VIN: 2T1BURHEXEC052556
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PFP-546
- Mileage 28,445 KM
Vehicle Description
Elevate your drive to a whole new level. This low km Corolla S model is powered by an efficient 1.8L 4cyl engine with an automatic transmission. It is equipped with a 6 inch touch screen display with Bluetooth, USB, and aux connections, integrated back up camera, automatic climate control, remote keyless entry, heated front seats with sport bolsters, sport fabric inserts, rear deck spoiler, and fog lights. An extra set of winter tires on rims are included.
We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.
For your peace of mind we include a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum Warranties with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, check for safety recalls, and include a CarFax History Report. Home Delivery is free up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471
Vehicle Features
