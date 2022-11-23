Menu
2014 Toyota Corolla

28,445 KM

$18,000

+ tax & licensing
$18,000

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2014 Toyota Corolla

2014 Toyota Corolla

S #Super Low Kms

2014 Toyota Corolla

S #Super Low Kms

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$18,000

+ taxes & licensing

28,445KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9363457
  Stock #: PFP-546
  VIN: 2T1BURHEXEC052556

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PFP-546
  • Mileage 28,445 KM

Vehicle Description

Elevate your drive to a whole new level.  This low km Corolla S model is powered by an efficient 1.8L 4cyl engine with an automatic transmission.  It is equipped with a 6 inch touch screen display with Bluetooth, USB, and aux connections, integrated back up camera, automatic climate control, remote keyless entry, heated front seats with sport bolsters, sport fabric inserts, rear deck spoiler, and fog lights. An extra set of winter tires on rims are included.

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

For your peace of mind we include a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum Warranties with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, check for safety recalls, and include a CarFax History Report. Home Delivery is free up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

