Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Audi A3

103,770 KM

Details Description

$23,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,988

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

204-727-0531

Contact Seller
2015 Audi A3

2015 Audi A3

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Audi A3

Location

Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-727-0531

  1. 8039941
  2. 8039941
  3. 8039941
  4. 8039941
  5. 8039941
  6. 8039941
  7. 8039941
  8. 8039941
  9. 8039941
  10. 8039941
  11. 8039941
  12. 8039941
  13. 8039941
  14. 8039941
  15. 8039941
  16. 8039941
  17. 8039941
  18. 8039941
  19. 8039941
  20. 8039941
  21. 8039941
  22. 8039941
  23. 8039941
  24. 8039941
  25. 8039941
  26. 8039941
  27. 8039941
  28. 8039941
  29. 8039941
  30. 8039941
  31. 8039941
  32. 8039941
  33. 8039941
  34. 8039941
  35. 8039941
  36. 8039941
Contact Seller

$23,988

+ taxes & licensing

103,770KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8039941
  • Stock #: 93556A
  • VIN: WAUBFRFF5F1105723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 93556A
  • Mileage 103,770 KM

Vehicle Description

At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

2018 RAM 1500 SLT 4x...
 0 KM
$40,988 + tax & lic
2011 Ford F-150
 0 KM
$20,988 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 0 KM
$58,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

Call Dealer

204-727-XXXX

(click to show)

204-727-0531

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory