2015 BMW 3 Series

73,892 KM

Details Description Features

$22,000

+ tax & licensing
$22,000

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$22,000

+ taxes & licensing

73,892KM
Used
  • Stock #: PFP-637
  • VIN: WBA3C3C57FK201479

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Prepare to be amazed by the 2015 3 Series 320i xDrive AWD Sedan, a vehicle that offers an exceptional driving experience. Powered by a 2.0L Twin Turbo 4-cylinder engine and an 8-speed automatic transmission, it delivers both power and efficiency. Keyless ignition provides convenience and ease of use, while the dual-zone climate control ensures comfort for both driver and passengers. The Xenon Adaptive headlights and halogen fog lights enhance visibility, allowing you to navigate any road conditions with confidence. The power sunroof/moonroof brings in natural light and fresh air, adding to the overall driving experience. The power-adjustable folding exterior mirrors provide convenience and flexibility, while Bluetooth connectivity allows you to stay connected on the go. With push-button start, starting your vehicle is as simple as a touch of a button. The automatic dimming interior and exterior mirrors reduce glare, improving visibility in varying lighting conditions. The integrated owner's manual provides easy access to important information. Entertainment is taken to the next level with the 6.5-inch color monitor entertainment system. With Bluetooth streaming and a CD player, you can enjoy your favorite music and audio content. Comfort is ensured with heated seats, perfect for cold weather. The power seat adjustment for the driver and front passenger, along with driver's seat memory and lumbar control, allows for personalized comfort and support.Includes Sisson Auto Certified 3 month 6000 km Powertrain Warranty with 24 hour Roadside Assistance.
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

