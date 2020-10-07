+ taxes & licensing
204-717-6000
1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3
204-717-6000
+ taxes & licensing
Get inspired to tackle your daily drive when you get behind the wheel of our incredible 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT presented in Blue Ray Metallic. Under the hood of our sedan is a Turbo Charged 1.4 Litre 4 Cylinder that generates a spirited 138hp. It is matched with a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission to reward you with approximately 6.2L/100km on the highway and responsive handling with a comfortable, compliant ride. Distinctive details such as a prominent grille and beautiful 16-inch alloy wheels showcase the athletic presence of our 1LT.
Inside the well-appointed cabin, you'll appreciate massive cargo space and incredible versatility designed to fit your busy lifestyle. Enjoy cruise control, keyless entry, OnStar, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and other amenities as you stay safely connected via Bluetooth or listen to a great sound system with CD/MP3 player, available satellite radio, USB port and an auxiliary audio jack.
With more standard safety features than any compact car in its class, our Cruze offers you priceless peace of mind. Embrace the security, performance, and affordability that comes with owning this Chevrolet Cruze! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! "Our vehicles come with a Minimum 3 Month or 6,000 Warranty with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, recalls are checked and completed, and a free CarProof History Report is included. NO EXTRA FEES!
Marshall Motors is a regional clearance centre for a major automotive dealer group with over 30 locations. We help you purchase a quality used vehicle at the best possible clearance price. Your credit doesn't need to be perfect to get a vehicle loan at Marshall Motors. In fact, if you have bad credit, no credit, been bankrupt, or even had a vehicle repossessed - we can still get you approved. Call us at 1-888-246-9489 or 204-717-6000. Dealer Permit #4476.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3