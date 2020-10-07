Menu
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

93,855 KM

Details

$11,336

+ tax & licensing
$11,336

+ taxes & licensing

Marshall Motors

204-717-6000

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Location

Marshall Motors

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-717-6000

$11,336

+ taxes & licensing

93,855KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6033018
  • Stock #: Z97432
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB1F7243570

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 93,855 KM

Vehicle Description

Get inspired to tackle your daily drive when you get behind the wheel of our incredible 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT presented in Blue Ray Metallic. Under the hood of our sedan is a Turbo Charged 1.4 Litre 4 Cylinder that generates a spirited 138hp. It is matched with a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission to reward you with approximately 6.2L/100km on the highway and responsive handling with a comfortable, compliant ride. Distinctive details such as a prominent grille and beautiful 16-inch alloy wheels showcase the athletic presence of our 1LT.

Inside the well-appointed cabin, you'll appreciate massive cargo space and incredible versatility designed to fit your busy lifestyle. Enjoy cruise control, keyless entry, OnStar, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and other amenities as you stay safely connected via Bluetooth or listen to a great sound system with CD/MP3 player, available satellite radio, USB port and an auxiliary audio jack.

With more standard safety features than any compact car in its class, our Cruze offers you priceless peace of mind. Embrace the security, performance, and affordability that comes with owning this Chevrolet Cruze! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! "Our vehicles come with a Minimum 3 Month or 6,000 Warranty with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, recalls are checked and completed, and a free CarProof History Report is included. NO EXTRA FEES!


Marshall Motors is a regional clearance centre for a major automotive dealer group with over 30 locations. We help you purchase a quality used vehicle at the best possible clearance price. Your credit doesn't need to be perfect to get a vehicle loan at Marshall Motors. In fact, if you have bad credit, no credit, been bankrupt, or even had a vehicle repossessed - we can still get you approved. Call us at 1-888-246-9489 or 204-717-6000. Dealer Permit #4476.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
ABS Brakes
Onstar
ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Seat Side Curtain Airbags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
KEYLESS REMOTE
Compact Spare Tire
Front Floor Mats
Bucket Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Cloth Upholstery
Wheel Covers
Hard Top
BACKUP CAMERA
Cell Phone Hookup
MP3 COMPATIBLE
Pass through rear seat
Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
Driver Front Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag
Steering Wheel Stereo Controls
Driver Side Curtain Airbag
Driver Side Impact Airbag
Alarm Fob -OEM
Anti Theft System -OEM
Battery -OEM
Power Tilt Steering Wheel
Passenger Side Impact Airbag
Hands Free Communication
Jack
Auxiliary Power Outlet
Rear Seat Side Impact Airbags
Power Telescopic Steering
Engine -Turbocharged
Remote Engine Start -OEM
Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
Gasoline
OEM Wheels
Front-Radial Tires
Rear-Radial Tires

