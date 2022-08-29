Menu
2015 Chevrolet Equinox

129,028 KM

$17,500

+ tax & licensing
$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

1LT AWD #Heated Seats #Remote Start

1LT AWD #Heated Seats #Remote Start

Location

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

129,028KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9178003
  Stock #: PFP-520
  VIN: 2GNFLFEK2F6414886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PFP-520
  • Mileage 129,028 KM

Vehicle Description

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

