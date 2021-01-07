+ taxes & licensing
Our 2015 Chevrolet Spark 1LT Hatchback, shown in zesty Summit White, delivers the expressive color, flowing lines, and classy headlamps that draw positive attention at every turn. Powered by a proven 1.2 Litre 4 Cylinder that delivers 84hp connected to a CVT that sends you down the road with ease. This Front Wheel Drive team tallies up approximately 7.4L/100km on the open road. Spark is ready for fast-moving, bumper to bumper urban driving as well as for a road trip with its ultra-comfortable ride. Our 1LT leads the way with a long list of amenities, such as MyLink Touch Radio, 6 premium speakers, available XM radio, and cruise control. Our roomy Chevrolet keeps safety at the top of the list with features like 10 airbags, ABS, hill assist start, and stability control. With sizzling style and significant street smarts, this Spark will leave you smiling! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Serving the Westman area for decades, our award-winning dealership and our professional sales staff are here to make your auto shopping experience hassle-free.
