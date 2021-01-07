Menu
2015 Chevrolet Spark

105,683 KM

Details Description

$8,383

+ tax & licensing
$8,383

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

204-728-0130

2015 Chevrolet Spark

2015 Chevrolet Spark

*Remote Start*Bluetooth*Power Wind/Door Locks*Crui

2015 Chevrolet Spark

*Remote Start*Bluetooth*Power Wind/Door Locks*Crui

Location

Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-728-0130

$8,383

+ taxes & licensing

105,683KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6421672
  • Stock #: X1601
  • VIN: KL8CD6S9XFC789290

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour /
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # X1601
  • Mileage 105,683 KM

Vehicle Description

Our 2015 Chevrolet Spark 1LT Hatchback, shown in zesty Summit White, delivers the expressive color, flowing lines, and classy headlamps that draw positive attention at every turn. Powered by a proven 1.2 Litre 4 Cylinder that delivers 84hp connected to a CVT that sends you down the road with ease. This Front Wheel Drive team tallies up approximately 7.4L/100km on the open road. Spark is ready for fast-moving, bumper to bumper urban driving as well as for a road trip with its ultra-comfortable ride. Our 1LT leads the way with a long list of amenities, such as MyLink Touch Radio, 6 premium speakers, available XM radio, and cruise control. Our roomy Chevrolet keeps safety at the top of the list with features like 10 airbags, ABS, hill assist start, and stability control. With sizzling style and significant street smarts, this Spark will leave you smiling! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Serving the Westman area for decades, our award-winning dealership and our professional sales staff are here to make your auto shopping experience hassle-free.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

