2015 Chrysler 200

115,274 KM

Details Description Features

$14,250

+ tax & licensing
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

LX

LX

Location

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

115,274KM
Used
  • Stock #: TRD171
  • VIN: 1C3CCCFB2FN569432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Discover the art of exceptional design in every detail of the 2015 Chrysler 200 LX. This remarkable sedan embodies a harmonious fusion of style and functionality, delivering an experience that's truly refined and engaging.
Powered by a responsive 2.4L I-4 engine generating 184 horsepower and paired with a sophisticated 9-speed automatic transmission, the 2015 Chrysler 200 LX offers both efficiency and performance, ensuring a smooth and captivating ride.
Sink into the comfort of premium cloth seats that cradle you and your passengers in luxury. Stay seamlessly connected with USB and aux connectivity, accompanied by a convenient 12V power outlet for all your charging needs.
Enjoy personalized comfort with the six-way manual driver and passenger seats, allowing you to find the perfect driving position. Power locks and windows add a touch of convenience to your driving experience.
Experience an inviting ambiance with the ambient interior LED lighting, creating a welcoming environment for both day and night drives.
The LED taillamps not only enhance visibility but also add a distinct touch of modernity to the Chrysler 200 LX's rear design.
The 17-inch wheels with wheel covers perfectly complement the sedan's aesthetic while ensuring a balanced and comfortable ride.
Elevate the front fascia with the chrome upper grille and headlight details, contributing to the vehicle's sophisticated and refined look.
In conclusion, the 2015 Chrysler 200 LX is a testament to the power of impeccable design and thoughtful features.
Includes Sisson Auto Certified 3 month 6000 km Powertrain Warranty with 24 hour Roadside Assistance

"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

