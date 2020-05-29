+ taxes & licensing
1-800-675-8367
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chrysler 200 LX FWD
9-Speed Automatic, black Cloth, 5.0'' Touch Screen Display, Accessory Switch Bank, Compass Gauge, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Premium Cloth Bucket Seats, Radio: Uconnect 5.0 AM/FM/BT, Rear View Mirror w/Microphone, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7