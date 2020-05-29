Menu
$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2015 Chrysler 200

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

  • 203,979KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5179466
  • Stock #: 39068A
  • VIN: 1C3CCCFB5FN530866
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
"
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
2015 Chrysler 200 LX FWD

9-Speed Automatic, black Cloth, 5.0'' Touch Screen Display, Accessory Switch Bank, Compass Gauge, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Premium Cloth Bucket Seats, Radio: Uconnect 5.0 AM/FM/BT, Rear View Mirror w/Microphone, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!



Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Side Airbags
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • POWER DOORS
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Remote Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • Rear-Folding Seats
Additional Features
  • Aux input
  • Electric Mirrors
  • USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

