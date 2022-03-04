$26,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,000
+ taxes & licensing
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2015 Chrysler 300
C Platinum AWD #Clean Carfax
Location
109,395KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8477478
- Stock #: PFP-409
- VIN: 2C3CCASG4FH763703
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Mileage 109,395 KM
Vehicle Description
We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
