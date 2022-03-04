Menu
2015 Dodge Durango

139,240 KM

Details

$28,000

+ tax & licensing
$28,000

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2015 Dodge Durango

2015 Dodge Durango

Limited AWD #DVD #Leather

2015 Dodge Durango

Limited AWD #DVD #Leather

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$28,000

+ taxes & licensing

139,240KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8471310
  Stock #: PFP-405
  VIN: 1C4RDJDG9FC772464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,240 KM

Vehicle Description

It's capability and roominess qualify Durango as an SUV. But instead of adapting to its segment surroundings, Durango flexes it's bold Dodge muscle and stands up to the ordinary. This 2015 Dodge Durango features a 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine with 8-speed Torqueflite transmission. Equipped with Leather trimmed bucket seats, Power 8-way driver's seat with memory seating, Power passenger seat, Heated front seats, Heated second row seats, Heated steering wheel, Power front windows, 1-touch up/down, 3 zone climate control, Remote start system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, hands free communication with Bluetooth streaming, Rear DVD entertainment Center: Blue ray compatible with dual screen video, Trailer tow group: Heavy duty engine cooling, Rear load leveling suspension, Full size spare wheel, 7 and 4 pin wiring harness, Class IV receiver hitch, Safety/Security & Convenience Group: Cargo net, Automatic headlight leveling system, Low beam HID head lights, Cargo compartment cover, Rain sensitive wipers, Auto high beam control, Power tilt/telescopic steering wheel, Blind spot and cross path detection. 2nd row folding captains chairs with console and armrests, Uconnect 8-inch color touch screen display, 20-inch alloy wheels.

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Leather Interior
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

