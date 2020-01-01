Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

146,709 KM

Details Features

$15,165

+ tax & licensing
$15,165

+ taxes & licensing

Marshall Motors

204-717-6000

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Crew Plus *Dual DVDs* *Heated Seats/Wheel*

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Crew Plus *Dual DVDs* *Heated Seats/Wheel*

Location

Marshall Motors

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-717-6000

$15,165

+ taxes & licensing

146,709KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6301125
  Stock #: V12512
  VIN: 2C4RDGDG7FR500795

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 146,709 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Rear Seat Side Curtain Airbags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Locks
POWER LIFT GATE
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Tri-Zone Climate Control
Dual Zone Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Intermittent Wipers
KEYLESS REMOTE
Remote Trunk Release
Front Floor Mats
Rear Floor Mats
Bucket Seats
REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitoring
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Leather upholstery
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
BACKUP CAMERA
Driver Lumbar
USB port
Cell Phone Hookup
Electronic Climate Control
Tinted Windows -OEM
Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
Driver Front Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag
Driver Heated Seat
Passenger Heated Seat
Steering Wheel Stereo Controls
DVD System -OEM
Navigation System -OEM
Power Tilt/Sliding Sunroof -OEM
Driver Side Curtain Airbag
Passenger Side Curtain Airbag
Driver Side Impact Airbag
Power Sliding Door -Left
Power Sliding Door -Right
Alarm Fob -OEM
Anti Theft System -OEM
Driver Power Mirror
Battery -OEM
Passenger Side Impact Airbag
Hands Free Communication
Power Rear Side Windows
Third Row Split Bench Seat
Remote Engine Start -OEM
Blind spot information system
Dual Roof Mounted Screens
Gasoline
OEM Wheels
Front-Radial Tires
Rear-Radial Tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

