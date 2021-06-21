Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

148,395 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Htd Leather|Rmt Start|Camera|Local|1 Owner|V.Clean

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

148,395KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7503489
  • Stock #: P21120A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG9FR735845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Redline Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 148,395 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew



One Owner, Local Vehicle, Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Back Up Camera, Remote Starter, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Bluetooth Audio/Music, Navigation System, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, DVD, 2nd & 3rd Row Window Shades, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Automatic Headlamps, Automatic temperature control, Compass, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garmin Navigation, Heated Front Seats, Heated Second Row Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Left Power Sliding Door, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Power Liftgate, Radio: Uconnect 430 6.5" Touch/CD/HDD/NAV, Rear air conditioning, Right Power Sliding Door, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Traction control.

CARFAX Canada One Owner

Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera
XM Radio
Bluetooth
Remote Starter
Leather Interior
Dual Zone Climate Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Navigation System
FULLY EQUIPPED
Power Tailgate
Rear Heating
USB port
Heated Back Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

