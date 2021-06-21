+ taxes & licensing
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew
One Owner, Local Vehicle, Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Back Up Camera, Remote Starter, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Bluetooth Audio/Music, Navigation System, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, DVD, 2nd & 3rd Row Window Shades, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Automatic Headlamps, Automatic temperature control, Compass, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garmin Navigation, Heated Front Seats, Heated Second Row Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Left Power Sliding Door, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Power Liftgate, Radio: Uconnect 430 6.5" Touch/CD/HDD/NAV, Rear air conditioning, Right Power Sliding Door, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Traction control.
Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
