1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3
Get behind the wheel of our athletic 2015 Ford Escape SE shown in Tuxedo Black and you'll fall in love! Powered by a TurboCharged 1.6 Litre EcoBoost 4 Cylinder that offers 178hp while combined with a 6 Speed SelectShift Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive combination rewards you at the gas pump with approximately 7.6L/100km and handles like a dream and with the tenacious traction. You will enjoy a sure-footed stance even when the roads get rough! The aerodynamic physique of our Escape SE makes a stylish statement with attractive alloy wheels and fog lights. Inside our SE, there's plenty of room for five passengers to ride in comfort with the convenience of full power accessories and 60/40 split folding and reclining rear seats. Ice blue lighting adds to the ambiance, while Bluetooth and the Sync electronics interface keep you connected. Crank up your favorite tunes on a six-speaker sound system with available satellite radio, CD, USB/iPod interface and auxiliary audio jack and make your escape! Safety has never been better with the Ford Escape. Six standard airbags, backup camera, stability control, SOS post-crash alert, tire pressure monitoring and traction control all ensure your safety on the road. MyKey even lets you customize features such as speed and volume controls for the young drivers of the family. You have chosen a great versatile SUV! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Serving the Westman area for decades, our award-winning dealership and our professional sales staff are here to make your auto shopping experience hassle-free.
