Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford Escape

104,529 KM

Details Description

$14,082

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,082

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

204-728-0130

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Escape

2015 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-728-0130

  1. 6792770
  2. 6792770
  3. 6792770
  4. 6792770
  5. 6792770
  6. 6792770
  7. 6792770
  8. 6792770
  9. 6792770
  10. 6792770
  11. 6792770
  12. 6792770
  13. 6792770
  14. 6792770
  15. 6792770
  16. 6792770
  17. 6792770
Contact Seller

$14,082

+ taxes & licensing

104,529KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6792770
  • Stock #: Z99812
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GX5FUC16041

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 104,529 KM

Vehicle Description

Get behind the wheel of our athletic 2015 Ford Escape SE shown in Tuxedo Black and you'll fall in love! Powered by a TurboCharged 1.6 Litre EcoBoost 4 Cylinder that offers 178hp while combined with a 6 Speed SelectShift Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive combination rewards you at the gas pump with approximately 7.6L/100km and handles like a dream and with the tenacious traction. You will enjoy a sure-footed stance even when the roads get rough! The aerodynamic physique of our Escape SE makes a stylish statement with attractive alloy wheels and fog lights. Inside our SE, there's plenty of room for five passengers to ride in comfort with the convenience of full power accessories and 60/40 split folding and reclining rear seats. Ice blue lighting adds to the ambiance, while Bluetooth and the Sync electronics interface keep you connected. Crank up your favorite tunes on a six-speaker sound system with available satellite radio, CD, USB/iPod interface and auxiliary audio jack and make your escape! Safety has never been better with the Ford Escape. Six standard airbags, backup camera, stability control, SOS post-crash alert, tire pressure monitoring and traction control all ensure your safety on the road. MyKey even lets you customize features such as speed and volume controls for the young drivers of the family. You have chosen a great versatile SUV! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Serving the Westman area for decades, our award-winning dealership and our professional sales staff are here to make your auto shopping experience hassle-free.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

2015 Jeep Cherokee S...
 158,598 KM
$13,988 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Journey R/T
 150,264 KM
$15,988 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Journey GT
 34,508 KM
$23,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

Call Dealer

204-728-XXXX

(click to show)

204-728-0130

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory