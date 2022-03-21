$19,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,000
+ taxes & licensing
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2015 Ford Escape
SE 4WD #Touch Screen
Location
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
117,994KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8940751
- Stock #: PFP-485
- VIN: 1FMCU9G97FUC70270
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
