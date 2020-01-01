Menu
2015 Ford F-150

XLT

2015 Ford F-150

XLT

Kelleher Ford

1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6

204-900-5540

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 123,555KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4516155
  • Stock #: A99351
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E83FFB35357
Exterior Colour
Green Gem Metallic
Interior Colour
Medium Earth Gray
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

This outstanding example of a 2015 Ford F-150 XLT is offered by Kelleher Ford Sales. This Ford includes: EQUIPMENT GROUP 300A BASE ENGINE: 3.5L TI-VCT V6 (FFV) (STD) V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Ford F-150. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this FordF-150 XLT, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. Thank you for your interest in one of Kelleher Ford Sales's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2015 Ford F-150 XLT with 123,555km. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this Ford F-150 XLT. This 4WD-equipped vehicle handles any condition on- or off-road with the sure footedness of a mountain goat. With unequaled traction and stability, you'll drive with confidence in any weather with this Green Gem Metallic 2015 4WD Ford F-150 XLT. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kelleher Ford

Kelleher Ford

1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6

