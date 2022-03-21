$14,400+ tax & licensing
$14,400
+ taxes & licensing
Zorzos Auto Sales
204-717-9990
2015 Ford Focus
SE
Location
1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
215,594KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8731751
- Stock #: P904
- VIN: 1FADP3K24FL359572
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 215,594 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 FORD FOCUS SE 4CYL ENGINE WHO DOESNT WANNA SAVE GAS? MANUAL TRANS WILL HAVE YOU SPORTING AROUND THE CITY BUT COSTING YOU PENNIES TO DRIVE
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Manual
1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4