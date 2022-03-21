Menu
2015 Ford Focus

215,594 KM

Details Description Features

$14,400

+ tax & licensing
$14,400

+ taxes & licensing

Zorzos Auto Sales

204-717-9990

2015 Ford Focus

2015 Ford Focus

SE

2015 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

204-717-9990

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,400

+ taxes & licensing

215,594KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8731751
  Stock #: P904
  VIN: 1FADP3K24FL359572

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 215,594 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 FORD FOCUS SE 4CYL ENGINE WHO DOESNT WANNA SAVE GAS? MANUAL TRANS WILL HAVE YOU SPORTING AROUND THE CITY BUT COSTING YOU PENNIES TO DRIVE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Manual

Zorzos Auto Sales

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

204-717-9990

