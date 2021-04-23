2015 Ford Fusion

$12,488 + taxes & licensing 1 3 5 , 8 6 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6997742

6997742 Stock #: L194A

L194A VIN: 3FA6P0H75FR271027

Vehicle Details Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # L194A

Mileage 135,862 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.