1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3
A cut above the rest, our 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab 4X4 is presented in Grey. Powered by a proven 5.3 Litre EcoTech V8 that offers 355hp while paired with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission with Tow/Haul mode to provide great hauling and towing capability. This Four Wheel Drive comes with coil-over-shock front suspension and offers a controlled ride that is the ultimate in comfort and handling while securing approximately 10.7L/100km on the highway. Our hardworking Sierra 1500 has a massive grille and distinct CornerStep chrome rear bumpers. Inside our Sierra, you'll agree that this is a solid professional grade full-size machine. Cloth seating, cruise control, air conditioning, and power door locks are just a few of the ample amenities. Sierra's cabin is engineered to provide you and your passengers with a quiet, comfortable experience! The well-known GM safety features are in place, including StabiliTrak with Traction Control, Hill Start Assist, and plenty of airbags. This no-nonsense truck will make sure it fulfills your needs for work and play. Get the job done right, with the security, performance, and comfort that only come from the GMC Sierra 1500. Don't delay... Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Serving the Westman area for decades, our award-winning dealership and our professional sales staff are here to make your auto shopping experience hassle-free.
