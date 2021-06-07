Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

136,799 KM

Details Description

$29,123

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,123

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

204-728-0130

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

Base

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

Base

Location

Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-728-0130

  1. 7254527
  2. 7254527
  3. 7254527
  4. 7254527
  5. 7254527
  6. 7254527
  7. 7254527
  8. 7254527
  9. 7254527
  10. 7254527
  11. 7254527
  12. 7254527
  13. 7254527
  14. 7254527
  15. 7254527
  16. 7254527
  17. 7254527
Contact Seller

$29,123

+ taxes & licensing

136,799KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7254527
  • Stock #: Z2011
  • VIN: 3GTU2TEC3FG313421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 136,799 KM

Vehicle Description

A cut above the rest, our 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab 4X4 is presented in Grey. Powered by a proven 5.3 Litre EcoTech V8 that offers 355hp while paired with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission with Tow/Haul mode to provide great hauling and towing capability. This Four Wheel Drive comes with coil-over-shock front suspension and offers a controlled ride that is the ultimate in comfort and handling while securing approximately 10.7L/100km on the highway. Our hardworking Sierra 1500 has a massive grille and distinct CornerStep chrome rear bumpers. Inside our Sierra, you'll agree that this is a solid professional grade full-size machine. Cloth seating, cruise control, air conditioning, and power door locks are just a few of the ample amenities. Sierra's cabin is engineered to provide you and your passengers with a quiet, comfortable experience! The well-known GM safety features are in place, including StabiliTrak with Traction Control, Hill Start Assist, and plenty of airbags. This no-nonsense truck will make sure it fulfills your needs for work and play. Get the job done right, with the security, performance, and comfort that only come from the GMC Sierra 1500. Don't delay... Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Serving the Westman area for decades, our award-winning dealership and our professional sales staff are here to make your auto shopping experience hassle-free.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

2012 RAM 1500 ST
 40,002 KM
$23,524 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Yukon Denali
 30,019 KM
$68,000 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Acadia SLE
 58,892 KM
$28,438 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

Call Dealer

204-728-XXXX

(click to show)

204-728-0130

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory