2015 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali|Htd Lthr|Tonneau Cover|Local|1Owner|Rmt Sta
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
$38,995
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # T22324A
- Mileage 119,696 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali - Loaded and Local
This rare vehicle will not last long, One Owner, Local Vehicle, Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Back Up Camera, Remote Starter, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Bluetooth Audio/Music, Priced below Market, Navigation System, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Leather, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Traction control, Universal Home Remote.
EcoTec3 6.2L V8
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,
Vehicle Features
