Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 GMC Terrain

103,175 KM

Details Features

$16,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 GMC Terrain

SLE2 FWD

Watch This Vehicle
12623022

2015 GMC Terrain

SLE2 FWD

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

  1. 12623022
  2. 12623022
  3. 12623022
  4. 12623022
  5. 12623022
  6. 12623022
  7. 12623022
  8. 12623022
  9. 12623022
  10. 12623022
  11. 12623022
  12. 12623022
  13. 12623022
  14. 12623022
  15. 12623022
  16. 12623022
  17. 12623022
  18. 12623022
  19. 12623022
  20. 12623022
  21. 12623022
  22. 12623022
  23. 12623022
  24. 12623022
  25. 12623022
  26. 12623022
Contact Seller

$16,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
103,175KM
VIN 2GKALREK5F6431979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TRD297
  • Mileage 103,175 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Used 2015 GMC Terrain SLE2 FWD for sale in Brandon, MB
2015 GMC Terrain SLE2 FWD 103,175 KM $16,000 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands #G.O.A.T. Mode #Apple CarPlay for sale in Brandon, MB
2022 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands #G.O.A.T. Mode #Apple CarPlay 55,539 KM $35,000 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Subaru Outback Touring #Apple CarPlay for sale in Brandon, MB
2022 Subaru Outback Touring #Apple CarPlay 59,717 KM $33,500 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2015 GMC Terrain